|
|
Ann McManus
Edison - Ann McManus, 81, of Edison, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Scotch Plains. Born in Jersey City, Ann has been a resident of Edison for 14 years. She was an Executive Secretary for Monarch Insurance Company, NY. Ann was a member, and Treasure of the Edison Senior Citizens Club. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, William McManus; and her parents, George and Grace Wandell. She is survived by her son, William McManus; sister, Mary Ellerman; and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Aiden.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 3-7 PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, 10 AM at Guardian Angels Church, Edison. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019