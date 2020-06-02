Sister Ann Patrick Boddie Fmfc
Sister Ann Patrick Boddie, FMFC

Peekskill, NY - Sister Ann Patrick, FMFC (Libby Boddie), 84, died on May 28, 2020. Sister had fought a prayerful battle with cancer and was surrounded by her loving religious sisters at the time of her death. Sister was born in Peekskill, NY to Ann and Patrick Boddie. She spent her life as a primary grade school teacher. In the course of her religious life she taught in Philadelphia, PA, Boonton, NJ, Little Falls, NJ, West New York, NJ and the Bronx, NY.

Sister is predeceased by her six brothers John, Vincent, Patrick, Harry, William, and Cornelius. She is survived by her two brothers James of Buchanan, NY and Robert of Peekskill, NY and her five sisters Mary Laterza of Brooklyn, NY, Patricia Oswald and Katherine Scaramellino of Verplanck, NY, Eileen Ryan and Ellen Boddie of South Amboy, NJ.

Burial took place at Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, Peekskill, NY. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a Mass and celebration of Sister's life will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Sister Ann Patrick's name to Sister Laura, Provincial Mt. St. Francis Convent, 250 South Street, Peekskill, NY.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
