Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Bound Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Petrozzelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Petrozzelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Petrozzelli Obituary
Ann Petrozzelli

Bridgewater - Ann Petrozzelli, 93, died August 19. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Ann moved to Garwood as a young teen. She met her one true love Joe.. They married and lived in Phillipsburg for many years before moving to Bridgewater where they lived for 20 years. They retired to Manahawkin for 20 years before Ann relocated back to Bridgewater where she could be closer to her family. Over the years Ann worked as a seamstress, a phone operator, salesperson and a cafeteria cook. After 50 years of marriage Ann lost her husband Joe, who is now dancing in Heaven with her. She is also reunited with her dear son Joseph and daughter-in-law Linda who she longed to see her again. Her family will miss her dearly.

Surviving are her daughters Diane Petrozzelli and Karen Ksenzakovic, husband Gene, Grandchildren Joann Dymnioski, Brian Petrozzelli, Jessica Lauria, Jason and Kara Ksenzakovic, Great Grandchildren Gavin, Joselin, Joseph and Jacob, her siblings Toni Agliata and Jesse Gaeta along with many grand animals. Visiting hours from 3pm-7pm on Monday, September 23, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Tuesday, September 24, at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now