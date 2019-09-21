|
Ann Petrozzelli
Bridgewater - Ann Petrozzelli, 93, died August 19. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Ann moved to Garwood as a young teen. She met her one true love Joe.. They married and lived in Phillipsburg for many years before moving to Bridgewater where they lived for 20 years. They retired to Manahawkin for 20 years before Ann relocated back to Bridgewater where she could be closer to her family. Over the years Ann worked as a seamstress, a phone operator, salesperson and a cafeteria cook. After 50 years of marriage Ann lost her husband Joe, who is now dancing in Heaven with her. She is also reunited with her dear son Joseph and daughter-in-law Linda who she longed to see her again. Her family will miss her dearly.
Surviving are her daughters Diane Petrozzelli and Karen Ksenzakovic, husband Gene, Grandchildren Joann Dymnioski, Brian Petrozzelli, Jessica Lauria, Jason and Kara Ksenzakovic, Great Grandchildren Gavin, Joselin, Joseph and Jacob, her siblings Toni Agliata and Jesse Gaeta along with many grand animals. Visiting hours from 3pm-7pm on Monday, September 23, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Tuesday, September 24, at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 21, 2019