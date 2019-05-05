Services
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-0657
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's of the Infant Jesus
15 Fox Road
Edison, NJ
East Windsor - Ann S. Zandomenego, 87, of East Windsor.

On Monday, April 29, 2019, Ann S. Zandomenego (nee Saunders) peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family, after an illness of lung cancer.

She lived a very full and happy life and maintained her feisty attitude until the end. She had a long career working for Littman Jewelers/Elangy Corporation. In her retirement, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, often creating afghans, scarves, etc. which she loved to give away to loved ones. She had an amazing green thumb, loved to kick everyone's butt in Scrabble, enjoyed watching Jeopardy and the Price is Right, reading many books, and rooting on the Mets. But above all, she relished her time with family whom she loved so much and who will all miss her dearly.

She was predeceased by her mother, Sarah; father, Daniel; siblings - Daniel, Lillian, Thomas, and William; and her daughter Amy Sub. She is survived by daughter Katherine and her husband, Andrew; son, Louis Jr., and his wife Robyn (O'Brien); daughter Gayle Schlett; and daughter Beth Vittor. Also 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren - Albert, Katie, Nicole, Daniel, Brianna, Tyler, Matthew, Zachary, Gabrielle, Sedona and Julian; Albert, Maggie, Gianna, and Jalen.

A mass service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Theresa's of the Infant Jesus, 15 Fox Road, Edison, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org or www.lung.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 5, 2019
