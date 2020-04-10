|
|
Ann Shirley (Raniero) Nardiello
Ann Shirley (Raniero) Nardiello passed away Monday April 6th 2020 at Old Bridge Regional Hospital. "Shirley" was born on November 22, 1935 in Newark New Jersey. In 1957 she married the love of her life Vincent Nardiello and together they had 3 children. Shirley was raised in Belleville with a close and loving extended family, before she moved to Old Bridge 54 years ago. She was a communicant of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge. Prior to her retirement Shirley worked as a billing clerk at the Old Bridge Municipal Utilities Authority. Shirley's greatest love was for Vinny and her family which extended from New Jersey to Florida. She enjoyed travel, vacations at the Jersey Shore and spending time with her family.
Shirley is predeceased by her mother Lillian and her son Anthony. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband Vinny, her son Greg and his wife Donna of Monroe Township, daughter Cheryl of East Brunswick, and grandchildren Nicole and her husband Charles, Giula and Gregory.
The love and kindness she had for her friends and family has made an enormous impact on their lives and she will be forever missed.
Services were entrusted to the Rezem Funeral Home 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick New Jersey and will be private due to Covid-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020