Ann Sikora Obituary
Carteret - Ann Sikora, 72 of Carteret, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kindred Hospital at Rahway. She was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. She worked at the Host Marriott in Woodbridge and then at the Bus Stop Diner in Carteret as a server.

Ann is predeceased by her parents, Helen and Michael Truch Jr.; her son, Ronald Jr.; her husband, Ronald Sr. and her sisters, Mary Rodkey and Alice Truch. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Strain and her husband, Frank and Kathleen Beagle and her husband, Robert; grandson, Matthew MacVicar; brother, Michael Truch; sister, Rose Kutcher and her cat, Bella.

The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
