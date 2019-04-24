|
Ann Sinatra
Sayreville - Ann Sinatra passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Clark Nursing Center. She was 80 years old.
Born in Newark, she resided in Sayreville for many years.
She was employed in sales in various area companies.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dominick Sinatra, in 1998; and an infant child John
Surviving are her children, Donna, Frank, and Nancy; her brother and sisters Paula Cosine, Peter Tartanella, and Marilyn Monteleone and grandchildren, Julia, Erin, Vincent, and Valentina.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 8:45 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Funeral Liturgy will follow 9:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to HABcore, P.O. Box 2361, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019