Ann Strazza
Metuchen - Ann (Miroddi) Strazza began her journey to heaven July 23rd, 2020, at the age of 99.
As a resident of Brooklyn, NY, she worked for the Diocese of Brooklyn as a math & science teacher at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary School for 26 years. She was also an accomplished pianist and piano teacher. After retirement in 1985, she relocated to New Jersey where she continued to teach piano to both children and seniors alike.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Anthony Strazza; two sisters Catherine Garemchuk & Josephine Costantino.
Surviving are her sister Gloria Strazza; four sons: Anthony, Andre & wife Elizabeth, Kenneth & wife Peggy, Robert & fiancée Donna. Ann loved her eight grandchildren: William & wife Danielle, Thomas, Michael, David, Matthew, Samantha, Nicolas, & Julia; great grandchildren Jason, Baylie and Emma, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen NJ 08840.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:45 AM from the Funeral Home, followed by a 10:15 AM Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, 32 Elm Ave Metuchen. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
