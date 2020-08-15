1/
Ann Tarr Gogoly
Ann Tarr Gogoly

Mrs. Ann Tarr Gogoly, 102 years young, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, before moving to Kendall Park, NJ. She then moved to Franklin Park, to live with her son, John and his family.

Mrs. Gogoly was employed by Johnson & Johnson Personal Care Products for many years.

She enjoyed baking for her family, reading, drawing and embroidering. A congregant of St. Augustine of Canterbury Roman Catholic Church, she was a strong, kind and caring woman, who loved her family and extended family immensely.

Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Esther (Toth) Tarr, her loving husband of over 50 years, John Gogoly and her brothers Joseph and Frank Tarr. Surviving are her three sons, John F. and his wife Judith,of New Jersey, Robert J. and his wifeLuba, of Texas,and Gary P. and his wife Susan, of Texas, her four grandchildren John,of New Jersey, Kimberly and her husband Charles, of New Jersey, Suzanne and her husband Clay, of Texas, and Cari and her husband Dave, of Texas, her five great grandchildren Matthew and Mackenna, of New Jersey and Nicole, Tait and Taylor, of Texas, along with her nieces and nephews.

A Private Catholic Service was held at the Gowen Funeral Home, New Brunswick on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Burial was in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick in the family plot.

We loved her very much and she will be greatly missed.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
