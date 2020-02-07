|
|
Ann W. Clites
Middlesex - Ann W. (Weisenmiller) Clites, 90, passed away at Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough with her loving daughters at her side on February 7, 2020. Born in Cumberland, MD to the late Frank and Margaret (Ackerman) Weisenmiller, Ann lived in Elizabeth for nineteen years prior to settling to Middlesex in 1972.
Ann worked as an office manager for the former Eagle Sales Company in Dunellen. She loved Atlantic City, playing bingo and enjoyed her time with the Middlesex Senior Citizens. Since moving to Middlesex, she has been a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church.
Predeceased by her husband Willie who died in 1993 and by six siblings, Ann leaves behind her children; Patricia Breslin of Grand Rapids, MI, Barbara Castaldo and her husband Andrew of Myrtle Beach, SC and Helen D'Agostino and her husband James of Green Brook, her grandchildren; Andrew, Jr., D. Christopher, Brian and James, III and her great-grandchildren; Gina, Haley, Amelia, Jackson, Madeline, Blakely and Braxton. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Connelley of Cumberland, MD, and her brother John Weisenmiller, also of Cumberland, MD.
Visitation will be held in the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4-8 pm and on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 beginning 8:15 am.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 8:45 am in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 am funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex. Burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
To send online condolences to the Clites family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020