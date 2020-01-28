|
Anna C. Christian
Oxford, NC - Anna C. Christian, 78, of Oxford, NC passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 in Wesley Chapel, FL with her family at her side. Born in Decatur Township, PA on July 29, 1941 to the late Reuben and Mary (Cambier) Ralston. Anna moved to East Brunswick, NJ when she was 14 years old where she met and married the love of her life, the late, Eugene W. Christian, Sr. (2014). They resided in and raised their family in Old Bridge, NJ, before retiring to Oxford, NC in 2007. Anna will forever be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Anna was also predeceased by, her parents, her brother, Joseph Ralston and her sister, Mary Ellen Coughran.
She is survived by her son: Eugene Christian, Jr., his wife Sofia (Oxford, NC); her daughter Suzanne Colon her husband Nelson (Wesley Chapel, FL); her grandchildren: Tiffany Christian, Eugene Christian, III, Sabrina Colon, Tyler Colon and her great grandchild; Camden Christian. She is also survived by her brother James Ralston and her sister Patricia Hornlein.
Calling hours will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:15 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St Thomas the Apostle, Old Bridge, NJ. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to Moffitt Cancer Center, www.Moffitt.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020