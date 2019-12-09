Services
North Brunswick - Anna (Maimone) Cassisi died Monday, December 9, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 91.

Born in San Pier Niceto, Sicily, Italy to the late Rosario and Maria (Certo) Maimone, she came to the United States in 1959 and settled in North Brunswick. She worked as a lunch aide in the New Brunswick schools for over 10 years before retiring in 1995.

Mrs. Cassisi was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She loved vegetable gardening and growing plants and flowers. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Nunzio Cassisi; her siblings - Santo Maimone, Grazia Catanese, Pietro Maimone and Giuseppe Maimone. Surviving are her son Peter Cassisi of North Brunswick; two sisters - Maria Ruggeri and her husband Salvatore of Edison and Francesca Drulis and her husband Steven of East Brunswick; three sisters-in-law - Maria Mannino and her husband Antonino of North Brunswick, Mara Maimone of Roebling and Domenica Maimone of East Brunswick; a brother-in-law Giuseppe Catanese of Sicily; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Saturday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
