Anna D Sera



Iselin - Anna Dorthea Sera (nee Lavitski) beloved wife and mother, went heaven on June 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 97 years old. She was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts and later moved to the South Bronx in New York where she met her future husband Michael. Anna and Michael married and had 2 daughters and moved to Iselin, New Jersey, where they designed and built their own home in 1957.



Anna worked for many years as a keypunch operator for Westinghouse in Edison and for Mobil Oil. She loved doing crossword puzzles, visiting Atlantic City, dining out and her beagles Stanley and Suzy. She also greatly enjoyed dancing to polka music and reading good books. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary at the VFW in Iselin and was a member of the St. Cecelia's Seniors club in Iselin as well.



She is survived by her two daughters Catherine and her husband Anthony Cernuto of Piscataway and Margaret Sera Clooney of Robbinsville.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.



Arrangements were handled by the Gosselin Funeral Home, Edison, New Jersey.









