Anna (Bakitas) Feschuk
Manville - Anna (Bakitas) Feschuk, 91, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough, NJ of natural causes. Born in Freeland, she lived in Bound Brook, NJ before moving to Manville in 1958.
Anna retired in 1992 as a computer operator for John Wiley and Sons in Somerset (Franklin Twp.), NJ where she worked for 15 years. A communicant of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, Anna was Past President of its Rosary Society and member of its Leisure Club. She was a former Manville Girl Scout Leader and member of the Evergreens (part of the Girl Scouts). She was also Secretary of the Thomas J. Kavanaugh Post #2290 Veterans of Foreign Wars Mixed Bowling League in Manville. Anna also enjoyed Bingo and trips to Atlantic City.
Anna was predeceased by her husband Emil Feschuk in 2000 with whom she joined hands in marriage on October 23, 1948; daughter Debora Feschuk in 2003; brothers, Judge, John, Pike, Harold, Tom, and Michael; sisters, Catherine Hoyda, Mary Wojciechowski, and Dorothy Nodes.
Anna is survived by two loving daughters, Sandra A. Schmutter and her husband Barry of Flemington, NJ and Donna M. Amendolair and her husband Peter of Annandale, NJ; three cherished grandchildren, Jill Ferguson and her husband Brian, Brian Amendolair and his wife Christie, and Cara Beth Gagliano and her husband TJ; adored great grandchildren, Abigail Ferguson, Alexis Ferguson and Delanie Amendolair. Anna will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Thursday, January 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The funeral Panachida will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a 1:30 p.m. funeral liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, officiated by Father James Badeaux. Final disposition will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Anna's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, .
Published in Courier News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020