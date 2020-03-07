Services
Anna (Scaccetti) Graziosi

Somerset - Anna (Scaccetti) Graziosi, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jefferson Health Care Center in Sewell, New Jersey.

Mrs. Graziosi was born on April 10, 1935 in Ferentillo, Italy to the late Angelo and Antonina (Varani) Scaccetti. In 1956, she immigrated to the US and settled in New Brunswick. Anna relocated to Somerset, where she became a lifelong resident.

She was a seamstress for The Town Shop and Arnold Constable in New Brunswick, where she worked for many years and proudly handmade an Inaugural dress for the Governor's wife. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick. Anna was an amazing cook and loved cooking for her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and above all, she cherished spending time with her loving grandchildren.

Mrs. Graziosi was preceded in death by her brother, Decio Scaccetti of Arrone, Italy and her sister, Ada Palmiere, of Metz, France.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Giuseppe Graziosi; her son, Joseph Graziosi and his wife Karen of Sewell, her daughter, Rita Circelli and her husband Anthony of Somerset; and her sister, Vera Severoni of Genoa, Italy. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Cristina, Daniella, Erica, Andrea, and Melanie; her great-grandson, Dominic and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Anna Graziosi's name to the

by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020
