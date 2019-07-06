Services
Anna H. Taxis


1932 - 2019
Anna H. Taxis Obituary
Anna H. Taxis

Old Bridge - Anna H. Taxis, 86, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, at the Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, NJ.



Anna was born on August 16, 1932 to William and Jane Horan in Jersey City, NJ. Anna worked as an Administrative Assistant, most recently for Prudential Life Insurance Company in Holmdel, NJ. She has been a resident of Old Bridge since 1966. Anna was a devout communicant of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Old Bridge, NJ. Anna was devoted to her family, especially her children. She loved to play bingo at St. Ambrose, and loved taking trips to Atlantic City, and Las Vegas. Anna volunteered at the voting polls during the elections, and was an active member at the Old Bridge Senior Center.

Anna is survived by her two loving sons, Michael and Stephen Taxis; her sister, Catherine Sadowski, and her husband Frank; her brother, William Horan, and his wife Arline; 2 Goddaughters, JoAnn Dugan, and Jayne Branagan; her granddaughter, Heather Greene; 3 Great-Grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Ann Taxis; and her sister, Jennie Ruh.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, and Monday, July 8, 2019, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at the Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Rt. 516, Old Bridge, NJ.



A Funeral Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Ambrose R.C. Church, 96 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, NJ.



Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ.



Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 6, 2019
