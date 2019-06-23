|
|
Anna Kwiecien
Toms River - Anna Kwiecien, 93 of Toms River passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Complete Care at Green Acres in Toms River.
Born in Newark, Anna resided in Irvington and Maplewood for many years before settling in Toms River 30 years ago. She was employed in the food service department for many years at Irvington General Hospital before retiring. Always devoted to her family, Anna was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be sorely missed.
Anna was predeceased by her husband in 1968, Walter Kwiecien, Sr. Surviving are her children, Walter Kwiecien, Jr. and his wife Priscilla, Diane Toth and her husband Richard, Gail Massa and Gary Kwiecien; grandchildren, Susan, Erick, Daniel, Jeffrey, Tracey, Michelle, and Michael along with great grandchildren, Devron, Baron, Ezra, Jack, Josie and Ella.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 with interment following at Hollywood Cemetery in Union. Friends and relatives may gather at the funeral home beginning at 9:30am.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019