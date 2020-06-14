Anna Leone



Iselin - Anna Leone passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sudbury, ON Canada and came to the United States in 1947. She resided in Union NJ moving to Iselin in 1954.



She received her RN Degree from St Joseph Hospital in Sudbury ON. Anna worked as a registered nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark for 5 years, then she worked as a nurse at Bamberger's Menlo Park for 10 years. She retired after 20 years as a school nurse for St Cecelia Grammar School in Iselin in 1992. She was Eucharistic Minister for St. Cecelia's in Iselin for over 40 years volunteering at the Menlo Park Veterans Home where she received a certificate of appreciation. Anna worked at the Iselin Fair and was very involved with St Cecelia Church activities. She was a member of the St Cecelia Rosarians and a member of the Blue Army.



Predeceased by her Husband John A Leone, her parents Anthony and Marie Cuomo, her sister Ava, Silvia, Lucy and Stella. Surviving are her children John R., Anthony, Michael, and Charles Leone and Teresa Finney. Anna is also survived by 8 Grandchildren John E., Joseph, Michael, Rachel Leone, Kevin, Sean, Caitlyn Finney and Joanna Hinshaw, 10 Great Grandchildren and her sisters Josephine. Lenore, Teresa, Faustina and Marie and her brothers Rocco and Danny.



Visitation Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 new Dover Road, Edison. Blessing Wednesday June 17, 2020 10:00am at the funeral home followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery East Hanover.









