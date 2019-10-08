|
|
Anna M. Hamerski
Hillsborough - Anna M. (nee Simko) Hamerski, 91, entered into eternal life on October 3, 2019 at Bridgeway Care and Rehab Center in Hillsborough. Born and raised in Dunellen, NJ to John and Mary (nee Petrus) Simko, Anna spent most of her life in Manville after marriage.
Anna was a communicant of Christ the Redeemer Parish and a member of the Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Manville Senior Citizens Club, loved to crotchet, travel and cook for her family. Anna worked as an assembly worker in the manufacturing division of Diehls Manufacturing in Finderne.
Beside her parents, Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter in 1985 and her dear siblings.
Anna leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving niece, Dorothy Gentile and her husband Phil and many other nieces and nephews whom will miss her deeply.
A visitation will be held at Fucillo and Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. and from 8:00-8:30 a.m. on October 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held on October 9, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville starting at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hillsborough, NJ. To sign an online guest book, please visit our website at www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 8, 2019