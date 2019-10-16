|
Anna Maria Olivero
Anna Maria Olivero, 97, of Raritan, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Viewing will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral Services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 followed by a 10:30 AM funeral mass at St. Ann's R.C. Church in Raritan, NJ.
Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum in Bridgewater, NJ.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019