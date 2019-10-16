Services
Anna Maria Olivero

Anna Maria Olivero Obituary
Anna Maria Olivero

Anna Maria Olivero, 97, of Raritan, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Viewing will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral Services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 followed by a 10:30 AM funeral mass at St. Ann's R.C. Church in Raritan, NJ.

Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum in Bridgewater, NJ.

Published in Courier News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
