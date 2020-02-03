Services
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Anna Mary Leathers

Anna Mary Leathers Obituary
Anna Mary Leathers

South Amboy - Anna Mary Leathers (nee: Gecek), 90 South Amboy entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Wednesday morning from 8am to 9:30am; at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 prior to a 10am funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. Anna will be laid to rest beside her husband at Sacred Heart Cemetery. For more information, to send condolences or a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
