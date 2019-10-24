|
Anna May Grasso
Raritan Borough - Anna May Grasso, 92, wife of 54 years to the late Austin Grasso, died October 23 at home. Mrs. Grasso was born in West Amwell,resided in Bridgewater and has been a resident of Raritan since 1960. She was a member of St. Ann Church in Raritan for many years. Surviving are her children Linda Rosa (husband Richard), Steve Grasso and Gary Grasso. Her grandchildren Richard,Thomas, Marc, Steve and Bethany and her great grandchildren Samantha, Gabriella, Andrew, Edward, Ashlyn and Brenton. Visiting hours from 2pm-5pm on Sunday, October 27, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am on Monday, October 28, at St. Ann Church, 45 Anderson St., Raritan. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery in Hopewell.
