Anna "Patricia" McAuliffe
Milltown - Anna Patricia (Orlowski) McAuliffe died Thursday, August 1, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in New Brunswick to the late Anthony and Anna (McCullough) Orlowski, she lived in Milltown for the past 50 years. Called Pat or Patti by most of her family and friends, Patti was a dedicated mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She always remembered birthdays, delivered her home cooking to her family in New Jersey, drove her friends to medical appointments, and wrote letters to World War II veterans she found inspiring.
Patti graduated from Trenton State College and was a teacher for 40 years at several schools in the North Brunswick Township school system, including Linwood Middle School and Parsons Elementary School.
Patti was an exemplary and dedicated teacher, focusing in her final years on teaching the fourth grade. She educated countless attorneys, doctors, and police officers, with some turning up years later on her doorstep in Milltown to thank her. She took special care of students who were struggling, oftentimes buying books and other supplies with her own money. She was the winner of the Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year award in 1998 and the New Jersey Teacher Recognition Program in 1990, and was a Disney Learning American Teacher finalist in 1999. She was nominated for these awards by her students or their parents. She served on the Milltown Board of Education for eight years, elected as President or Vice President for most of that time.
Patti enjoyed travelling, especially with her beloved husband Michael, and visited much of Europe, including Poland. Her favorite places were Hawaii and her house in upstate New York, which she referred to as the "Farm." She also enjoyed cooking, reading, and her gardens in New Jersey and New York. Patti loved to take short trips and share meals with her longtime friends, who call themselves "the Birthday Club." Patti loved sports, especially Notre Dame football and the Lady Irish basketball team. Patti was proud to be an American, as well as a Polish American, and was dedicated to Karol Wojtyla (Pope John Paul II.) She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.
Patti's husband Michael J. McAuliffe died in 2007. She was also predeceased by her brother Lawrence Orlowski. Surviving are her daughter Amy Ann McAuliffe and her husband Richard Erb of Vienna, Virginia; her son Michael L. McAuliffe and his wife Katey of Ledgewood; her sister Ellen Fraser of Milltown; and her three grandchildren - Sebastian Erb, Delia McAuliffe, and Anna Rose McAuliffe.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, at the corner of Remsen Avenue and Sanford Street in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Toys For Tots or s. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019