Anna Medvick
Carteret - Anna Medvick, 91, of Carteret died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Raritan Bay MC in Old Bridge. She was born in Carteret and was a lifelong resident. Anna was an Assistant Head Nurse at JFK Medical Center in Edison for many years before retiring. She was a past President of the Business and Professional Women's Club and past Secretary and President of the Ladies Slovak Citizen's Club in Carteret. She was a member of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret and was involved with the Women's Organziation Guild of the church. Anna was a world traveler, enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She is predeceased by her parents, John and Anna (Puha) Medvick, her brother, John Medwick, and her niece, Barbara Kedves. She is survived by her nephew, Allan J. Medwick and his wife, Toni; cousins, Maryanne Puha and John Puha; great niece, Laura Medwick; and great-nephew, Allan Joseph Medwick and his wife, Jie Henry.
Funeral services will take place Tuesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ, We will meet at 8:00 AM at the funeral home and begin to leave at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM Funeral Liturgy at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Carteret. Interment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, 55 Inman Avenue, Colonia, NJ. Visitation will be Monday 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Parastas service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elias Church.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019