|
|
Anna (Gladys) Mehalick
Edison - Anna (Gladys) Mehalick, 87, of Edison, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 at The Elms of Cranbury. Born in Sheppton, PA, Gladys resided in Edison for 62 years. She was a member of the Edison Senior Citizens, and in her free time, enjoyed cooking and baking for the men's shelter. She was a long-time parishioner of Guardian Angels R.C. Church in Edison.
Gladys was a kind and caring mother and grandmother, always willing to listen and share a laugh with and always reminding us "to stop and smell the roses." She loved hosting the whole family for holiday dinners, especially on Christmas Eve which always featured her homemade pierogis.
Gladys was predeceased by her beloved husband, Carl Mehalick in 2016. She is survived by her sons, Carl "Bud" Mehalick and his wife Pat of Langhorne, PA, Mark Mehalick of Edison, Jim Mehalick and his wife Janice of North Brunswick and Matt Mehalick and his wife Nina of North Brunswick; grandchildren, Nick and his wife Jill, Lisa, Michael, Jacqueline, Bailey, Samantha, Mikayla, Christian, Mary and Kenny; one great grandson, Gabriel; along with many nieces and nephews. Anna will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Services are private under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020