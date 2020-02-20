|
|
Anna Miranda
Dothan, AL - Anna Miranda, 90, a resident of Dothan, AL., formerly of South Plainfield, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Mrs. Miranda is predeceased by her husband Edward, parents, Hugh and Julia Cannon and by her eight siblings.
Surviving are her four daughters, Renee Mandella (Michael), Loretta Watkin (Jeff), Michele Soutar (Dave) and Rita Miranda (Tony), eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be gathering on Monday, February 24, 2020 directly at Sacred Heart RC Church, 149 South Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 for the 10AM funeral mass.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Catholic Charities 319 Maple St. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020