McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
More Obituaries for Anna Serido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Serido

Anna Serido Obituary
Anna Serido

South Plainfield - Anna Serido, 104, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home.

Born in Basking Ridge, she had resided in Stirling, Plainfield and settled to Piscataway in 1960 where she resided until moving in with her daughter a several years ago.

Mrs. Serido was employed in production for Howell Electric of Plainfield for 20 years before retiring in 1980.

Predeceased by her husband, Michael Serido in 1988, sisters, Mary Serido and Dorothy Kitchell and a brother, Thomas Stallato

Surviving are her daughter, Theresa Coker of South Plainfield, two grandsons and their wives, Mark and Tracey Coker and Daniel and Lisa Coker & four great grandchildren, Stephanie Coker, Annmarie (Jason) Kahn, Nicole Coker, Christopher Coker.

Family and friends may join together for visitation on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:00 AM in the funeral home with interment services to follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the Serido family.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
