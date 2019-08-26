|
|
Anna Sincak
Carteret - Anna "Baba" Sincak, 90 of Carteret passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Born in Czechoslovakia, Anna emigrated to the United States in 1948 with her daughter, settling in Carteret. She was employed within the Ball Glass Company in Carteret before retiring in 1990. Anna was a member of Divine Mercy Parish as well as the Sacred Heart Altar Rosary Society and the Carteret Day Seniors. Ms. Sincak will always be remembered for her cabbage rolls and was a loving mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor who will be deeply missed.
Anna was predeceased by her husband in 1990, George Sincak; sister Susan who resided in Europe; granddaughter, Maryann Yesinsky and son-in-law, John Yesinsky. Surviving are her children, Luba Yesinsky, George Sincak, Jr.; grandchildren, John and Christopher Yesinsky; sister, Mary Ferjo and great granddog, Valdez.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish - Holy Family R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 140 Emerson Street, Carteret, NJ 07008.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 26, 2019