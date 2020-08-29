Anna Stevens



North Brunswick - Anna (Parlapanides) Stevens died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 88.



Born in New Brunswick to the late Triantafellos and Antonia ( Paparoussi) Parlapanides she lived in North Brunswick for 60 years. She was a bookkeeper for High Grade Beverage in South Brunswick for 25 years before her retirement in 2020.



Mrs. Stevens was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway where she was a member of the St. Barbara Ladies Philoptochos Society and the church's choir. She was also a member of Daughters of Penelope.



Her husband Alexander S. Stevens died in 1994. She was also predeceased by her sister Santa Zervoudakis; and her brother Wallace Parlapanides. Surviving are her son Stephen Stevens and his wife Ann Marie of South Brunswick; her daughter Antonia Stamat and her husband Andrew of East Brunswick; her brother Thomas Parlapanides of North Brunswick; and five granddaughters - Kimberley and Nicole Stevens and Elizabeth, Christina and Demi Stamat.



Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:45 AM Wednesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM funeral service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. Burial will following Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.









