Anna Stevens
Anna Stevens

North Brunswick - Anna (Parlapanides) Stevens died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 88.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Triantafellos and Antonia ( Paparoussi) Parlapanides she lived in North Brunswick for 60 years. She was a bookkeeper for High Grade Beverage in South Brunswick for 25 years before her retirement in 2020.

Mrs. Stevens was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway where she was a member of the St. Barbara Ladies Philoptochos Society and the church's choir. She was also a member of Daughters of Penelope.

Her husband Alexander S. Stevens died in 1994. She was also predeceased by her sister Santa Zervoudakis; and her brother Wallace Parlapanides. Surviving are her son Stephen Stevens and his wife Ann Marie of South Brunswick; her daughter Antonia Stamat and her husband Andrew of East Brunswick; her brother Thomas Parlapanides of North Brunswick; and five granddaughters - Kimberley and Nicole Stevens and Elizabeth, Christina and Demi Stamat.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:45 AM Wednesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM funeral service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. Burial will following Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
