Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Szewczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna (Czyszczon) Szewczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna (Czyszczon) Szewczyk Obituary
Anna Szewczyk (Czyszczon)

Edison - Anna Szewczyk (Czyszczon), 84, passed peacefully on April 26, 2020 with family by her side.

Born in Poland, she immigrated to the US in 1959, settling in Irvington, NJ before moving to Edison in 1968.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Boleslaw 2007 and grandson Casey DeMarco 1998.

Anna leaves behind two beloved daughters, Marie Steiger (Ellery) of Monroe Twp and Chris DeMarco (Mike), granddaughter Molly of Montana. Her brother Casey Czyszczon (Felicia) of Linden, brother-in-law Michal Gwozdz of Edison, nephew Andrew, niece Alina Williams and great niece Madison.

Private funeral services are arranged by Flynn & Son Funeral Home, Fords, NJ.

She will be laid to rest in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to stjude.org or Alzheimers Assoc.alz.org

Please visit flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -