Anna T. Huneycutt
Edison - Anna T. Huneycutt, 93, of Edison passed away on April 16, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Manasquan after a battle with Alzheimer's.
Anna was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Olympia and Daniel Mazzeo, moved to Iselin in 1954, Edison in 1999, and most recently to Manasquan. She was a former waitress at Walgreens in Menlo Park, Stanley's Diner in Iselin, and the Greenwood Manor in Iselin. She was a parishioner at St. Cecelia's Church in Iselin for 58 years. In 1999, she became a parishioner at St. Francis Cathedral where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Anna was a Member and former Chaplain of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #471 in Iselin. Above all, she was all about her family and a devout Catholic.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Ralph; her daughter, Andrea Johnson and her husband Clyde; and her 2 brothers, John and Frank Mazzeo.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Georgeann Levy of Johns Creek GA, Laura Cocco Peace of Manasquan, and Olympia Harris and her husband Darryl of Woodbridge; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Balint (Brian), Scott Levy (Gretchen), Jaime Kern (William), Brenda Albright (Jo), Christine Cocco, Lauren Mirota (James), Michelle Tahamont (David); 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sabina Toomey; her son-in-law, Michael Cocco; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being held privately under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020