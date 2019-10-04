Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
South Bound Brook, NJ
View Map
Anna Troskosky Obituary
Anna Troskosky

South Bound Brook - Anna Troskosky, 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She was born and raised in Harrison to the late Joseph and Anna Spiniello. She has resided in South Bound Brook for over 53 years. Anna began her career as a key punch operator for American Can in Newark before becoming the famous Mrs. T. at Robert Morris School in South Bound Brook as a cafeteria manager but mostly she was known simply as a wonderful and extraordinary Mom, Grandma and Auntie. She will be sadly missed by family and friends who knew her best; especially those who were fond of her wonderful cooking and knitting talent.

Anna is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph H. Troskosky, who passed in 2015, and beloved siblings, Mary, Sadie, and Johnny.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving daughters, Mary Limbach and husband, Donald, JoAnna Monteferrante and husband, Alex, Christine Gadaleta, and husband, Sergio; the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Alex Monteferrante, Johnny Gadaleta, and Julia Gadaleta; beloved nieces, Theresa Barkkume and Andrea Ostrofsky, nephew, Joseph Spiniello, and so many friends and neighbors who were always family to her.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4PM & 7-9PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A funeral mass will be held at 10AM, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 4, 2019
