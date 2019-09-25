|
Anna Williamson
South Plainfield - Anna Williamson, 101, died on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Bridgewater.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 25, 2019