Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Anna Williamson Obituary
Anna Williamson

South Plainfield - Anna Williamson, 101, died on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Bridgewater.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.

Published in Courier News on Sept. 25, 2019
