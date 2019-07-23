Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
South Plainfield, NJ
Annabelle Lanza


1925 - 2019
Annabelle Lanza Obituary
Annabelle Lanza

South Plainfield - Annabelle Lanza of South Plainfield passed into eternal peace at her home on Saturday July 20, 2019. She was 93 years old and was the beloved wife of the late John B. Lanza. Except for working as a bookkeeper for a military contractor in Linden, New Jersey, she dedicated herself to her family. Throughout her life, Annabelle was a regular communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, participated in the weekly collections accounting and volunteered for church events.

Those of us she touched will always remember her loving heart and generous nature. True to her Italian heritage, Annabelle enjoyed cooking and entertaining. For years, she was part of a weekly canasta card club.

Even as her physical energy waned, she maintained her enthusiasm for family and friends. Her greatest pride and happiness came from being with her family. She was the Monarch of the Lanza - Colucci family and communication center.

Predeceased by her husband, John B. and her brother, Lewis Colucci, Mrs. Lanza is survived by her five children; Nancy Aloupis and her husband Anthony of Brielle, John R. Lanza and his wife Linda of Lambertville, Thomas J. Lanza and his wife Deborah of South Plainfield, Michael Lanza also of South Plainfield and Robert Lanza and his wife Janet of Berkeley Heights; sister Marjorie Daly of Naples, Fl.; 13 grandchildren, John E. and Edward J. Lanza, Melissa A. Davis, Christine M. Donovan, Stephanie M. Lanza, Stephen T. Lanza., Nicholas Lanza, Marie A. Lanza, Shannon Lanza and Carolyn Lanza and Sara Aloupis, Ashley Aloupis and Christopher Aloupis and three great grandchildren, J. Mark Lanza, Bridget C. Lanza and Colette James Donovan.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:45am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a 11:30am funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.

Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sacred Heart RC Church 200 Randolph Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 23, 2019
