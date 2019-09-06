Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church
Manville, NJ
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Holy Ghost Cemetery
Hillsborough, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annamae Orzolek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annamae Carol Orzolek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annamae Carol Orzolek Obituary
AnnaMae Carol Orzolek

Manville - AnnaMae Carol (nee Francis) Orzolek, 86, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at home with loving family by her side. Daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Sedor) Francis, AnnaMae was born and raised in Taylor, PA, before settling to Manville in 1976.

AnnaMae was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church in Manville. AnnaMae was a member of VFW Post 2290 Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 304 Ladies Auxiliary both in Manville. She enjoyed crocheting and caring for her precious poodles especially "Lucky".

Besides her parents, AnnaMae was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Orzolek on January 23, 2000; and four sisters, Martha, Patsy, Florence, and Rosemarie.

AnnaMae is survived by three loving sons, Bobby Orzolek of Manville, Kenneth Orzolek and his wife Rosanne of Bridgewater, NJ, and Christopher Orzolek and his partner Mark Corrigan of Hillsborough, NJ; four dear siblings, Jack, Arlene, Mike, and beautiful Norma; and nieces and nephews, Rich and Noreen, Susan and John, Doug and Greg, Joey, David, John and Marigrace, Jeff, Michael and Luann, Richie, Adrienne, Becky, and Kate and Mollee.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Sunday, September 8 from 2-6 p.m. with the Panahida at 3:00 p.m. with Fr. Kenneth Ellis officiating. Additional viewing time will be on Monday, September 9 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9 beginning 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the 10:00 a.m. funeral service at Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annamae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now