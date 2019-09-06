|
AnnaMae Carol Orzolek
Manville - AnnaMae Carol (nee Francis) Orzolek, 86, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at home with loving family by her side. Daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Sedor) Francis, AnnaMae was born and raised in Taylor, PA, before settling to Manville in 1976.
AnnaMae was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church in Manville. AnnaMae was a member of VFW Post 2290 Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 304 Ladies Auxiliary both in Manville. She enjoyed crocheting and caring for her precious poodles especially "Lucky".
Besides her parents, AnnaMae was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Orzolek on January 23, 2000; and four sisters, Martha, Patsy, Florence, and Rosemarie.
AnnaMae is survived by three loving sons, Bobby Orzolek of Manville, Kenneth Orzolek and his wife Rosanne of Bridgewater, NJ, and Christopher Orzolek and his partner Mark Corrigan of Hillsborough, NJ; four dear siblings, Jack, Arlene, Mike, and beautiful Norma; and nieces and nephews, Rich and Noreen, Susan and John, Doug and Greg, Joey, David, John and Marigrace, Jeff, Michael and Luann, Richie, Adrienne, Becky, and Kate and Mollee.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Sunday, September 8 from 2-6 p.m. with the Panahida at 3:00 p.m. with Fr. Kenneth Ellis officiating. Additional viewing time will be on Monday, September 9 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9 beginning 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the 10:00 a.m. funeral service at Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 6, 2019