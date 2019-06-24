|
Annamae L. Pfoutz
Vero Beach, FL - Annamae L. Pfoutz 85 of Vero Beach, FL formerly of Hillsborough, NJ passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach, FL. Annamae was born September 4, 1933 in Sisterville, WV the daughter of the late John and Rebeca Slamp Baker. Annamae was a graduate of Raritan Valley Community College, New Jersey earning an associate degree in computer science. She started as a corporate secretary for Coppers Corp in Pittsburgh where she met and married Billy Pfoutz in April 1958. She was a Programmer for Motors Insurance Corp. and eventually became the Lead Programmer for their New York City office. While she was retired she taught Computer Programming at the Raritan Valley Community College, New Jersey. Ann and Bill traveled the world together, twice to Europe plus a visit to Japan. Some of her favorite interests were reading and crocheting. Surviving are her children, Dean W. Pfoutz and wife Sandy of Vero Beach, FL and David A. Pfoutz wife Sharon of Manville, NJ; grandchildren, Jonathan Pfoutz and wife Tasha, Stefanie, Jason and Heather Pfoutz. In addition to her parents, Annamae was preceded in death by her husband Billy Dean Pfoutz and siblings, Homer, John and Willard Baker. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 11am to 1pm to SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE 730 W. Main Street Mt. Pleasant where services will be held at 1pm with Rev. Ralph Mostoller officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. Please visit Annamae's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Courier News on June 24, 2019