Annamay (Keenan) Evans
East Brunswick - ANNAMAY (KEENAN) EVANS passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Elms at Cranbury. She was 90 years old.
Born in Cranford, she relocated to East Brunswick in 1954.
She was predeceased by her father, Philip Gabriel Keenan in October 1967, her mother, Anna Dorothy Keenan in May 1954, her husband, Frederick in 2004; her brothers, William Keenan and his wife, Eleanor, and George Keenan and his wife, Ann, and her sister, Patricia Pullich.
Surviving are her eight children, Patricia Van Gorden and her husband, Thomas, of Jamesburg, Frederick and his wife, Barbara, of Hanover, MD, Philip of New Brunswick, Michael of New Brunswick, Stephen of Franklin, Bart of New Brunswick, Diane Wood and her husband, Joseph, of Camp Hill, PA, and Mark and his wife, Michelle, of East Brunswick; her brothers, Donald Keenan and Francis Keenan, both of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Shannon Van Gorden-Tuttle and her husband, Craig Tuttle, Vanessa Van Gorden, Thomas "TJ" Van Gorden III and his wife, Nicole, Matthew Kori, Stephen Evans, Ryan Kori and Alexa Kori, and four great-grandchildren, Anthony Van Gorden, Kennedy Tuttle, Joseph Van Gorden and Miles Tuttle.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:00 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 9th, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made, in Annamay's honor, to the East Brunswick Senior Center, 3 Civic Center Drive, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 or to a charity of their choice
