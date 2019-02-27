Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Ave
Somerville, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Ave
Somerville, NJ
Hillsborough Township - Anne B. Iannone, 70, of Hillsborough Township, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 after a brief illness.

Mrs. Iannone was born on July 13, 1948, to Mary and Amedeo D'Adamo of North Plainfield. She was the youngest of four siblings, Sisters Aida and Rosemarie and her brother Amedeo jr. She grew up in North Plainfield and graduated from North Plainfield High School. She received an Associate Degree from Fordham University in New York. She was married on November of 1976 to William J. Iannone (Uncle Billy) of Ridgefield Park, who predeceased her in 1998.

In her professional life, Anne served the Somerville Motor Vehicle Agency for thirty-three years as a private contractor and Manager. She was President of the Motor Vehicle Agents of New Jersey and served as a member of the Governor's Blue Ribbon Committee on Improvements to Motor Vehicle Agencies.

Mrs. Iannone also served as past Secretary and Chairwoman of the Somerset County Board of Elections. She volunteered for many non-profit organizations, and also served as a Democratic County Committeewoman from the age of eighteen until her passing, in North Plainfield, Somerville, and Hillsborough.

She is survived by her beloved siblings, Aida, Rosemarie, and brother Amedeo Jr. and wife Anne, as well as her eight dearly loved nieces and nephews who all have so many wonderful memories of their most cherished Aunt Anne.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday February 28th at the Cusick Funeral Home at 80 Mountain Ave Somerville NJ 08876 from 3pm to 7pm and Funeral Service will begin at the Funeral Home at 10:30 AM on Friday March 1st. Interment to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery located at 1734 Clinton Ave South Plainfield NJ.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to:

Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice 1228 Rte 37 W # 6, Toms River, NJ 08755
Published in Courier News on Feb. 27, 2019
