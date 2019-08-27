|
Anne C. Battle
Edison - Anne C. Battle (nee: Comerford), 83, of Edison, passed away on August 22, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
She was born in Truxton, NY and had resided in Edison for 50 years.
Anne was a schoolteacher for 35 years with Woodbridge Township, retiring in 1999. She was a communicate at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords.
Anne is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald; her sons, Matthew of Edison, and Christopher and his wife, Lynette, of Weddington, NC; her daughter, Jennifer, and her companion, Quilla, of Kendall Park; five grandchildren;1 great-grandchild; her brother, Peter Comerford, and her sisters, Adele Cloutier and Sister Jane Comerford.
Viewing will be 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Funeral service will begin at 10 AM with a 10:30 AM funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
To order flowers, for directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019