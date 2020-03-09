Services
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Parlin - Anne C. Fiore (Nee: Switzer),78, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, daughter of late William Switzer and Lillian Litka Switzer, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020. Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 for a memorial service from 2pm to 4pm, a catholilc prayer service will be offered at 3:30pm by Fr. Dennis Weezorak from St. Mary's Church. For additional information, to send condolences or a tribute to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to in memory of Anne C. Fiore.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
