Anne Dolan Harrington
Bridgewater - Anne Dolan Harrington, 94 years old, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater, NJ.
Anne was born on September 29, 1925 to Margaret and James Dolan in Wilmington, Delaware. Anne spent most of her younger years growing up on the Dupont (Nemours) Estate where her father was a chauffeur for the Alfred Dupont family. After graduating from the Ursuline Academy in 1943 she went on to become a secretary and worked for Hercules in Wilmington and then went on to work at the Marine Corp base in Jacksonville, Florida.
In 1944 Anne met the love of her life, Bill, who was a corporal based in Jacksonville, FL. After Bill returned from WWII in 1946, they wed and went on to have six children, Kathleen (Jack), William (Vearl), James (Kathy), twins Kevin (Joyce) and Karen (Jim), and Melissa (Richard). Anne is the loving grandmother (Mom Mom) of 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Margaret Dolan, husband Bill, brother Jim, and sister Marge (Babe).
Our mother loved to read and was so passionate about her crossword puzzles which kept her mind sharp as a tack. She dedicated her life to being a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She developed so many friendships throughout the years from Westfield NJ, Beverly Hills FL, and Bridgewater, NJ, and has a special place in her heart for Maureen and Carolyn, her dear friends at Bridgeway Care Center. The family would like to thank the special caregivers at Bridgeway for their wonderful care and dedication.
Because of these extraordinary times, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020