Anne F. Tasy
Anne F. Tasy passed away peacefully at Parker at Somerset on November 6, 2019 at the age of 97.
Anne was born in Perth Amboy and was formerly of Edison and Metuchen, before moving to Somerset.
She worked as a bookkeeping and finance at Middlesex County College in Edison for 15 years before her retirement in 1994 at the age of 72.
Anne was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School and attended both the Drake Business School and the American Institute of Banking going on to earn an Associates Degree in Accounting from Middlesex County College.
She was, in equal measure, a fan of Yankee baseball and of the opera. Anne was a true exponent of the "joy of life" whose optimism and enthusiasm were infectious to those who were privileged to know her.
Anne was a past parishioner of St Mary's RC Church in Perth Amboy, and Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords, a current parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen, a member of the Edison Senior Citizens, the Metuchen-Edison Historical Society, and past member of the Catholic Daughters of America-Court San Salvador #275.
Anne was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband of 34 years Stephen J.Tasy; her niece, Therese Macheska; her first cousins, Antoinette "Nellie" DiBona, Bart Ferrara and Sebastian (Eno) Ferrara; and her dear friend in later years, Charles (Lee) Sofield. She is survived by her son Stephen P. Tasy and his wife Marianne; grandsons Nicholas Stephen Tasy and Peter Joseph Tasy; niece Karen Kirbos and her husband Tony; nephews Alexander (Sandy) Tasy and his wife, Beverly; Mark Tasy and his wife Joanne; Gregory Tasy and his wife Marie; Michael Tasy and his wife Donna, Christopher Tasy and his wife Gina; and many cousins in the US, Italy, and Argentina.
Funeral services will be held on November 11, 2019 at 9:45 am at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen, followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Francis Cathedral. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday November 10, 2019 from 2-6 pm.
The Tasy family wishes to thank the staff and an administration of Parker at Somerset, with deep appreciation and gratitude for the many years of dedicated and compassionate care the they provided to Anne. We shall never forget your kindness.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019