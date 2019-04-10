Services
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Skidmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Hughes Skidmore


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Hughes Skidmore Obituary
Anne Hughes Skidmore

- - Anne Hughes Skidmore passed on April 7th from a long illness. She was born to William and Rose Hughes in Glasgow, Scotland on July 22, 1944.

Anne was married to James H. Skidmore Jr. for 55 years. They lived in East Brunswick NJ, Schuylkill Haven PA, and Lincoln DE.

Anne retired from the New Brunswick school system as a teacher's aide. Anne is predeceased by her parents William, Rose, and stepmother Margaret Hughes and brother, Thomas.

She is survived by her Husband, James, brother Campbell (Elizabeth), Sons Stephen (Donna) and Gordon (Karen) and four grandchildren.

Private services will be held. Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Delaware. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now