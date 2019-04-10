|
|
Anne Hughes Skidmore
- - Anne Hughes Skidmore passed on April 7th from a long illness. She was born to William and Rose Hughes in Glasgow, Scotland on July 22, 1944.
Anne was married to James H. Skidmore Jr. for 55 years. They lived in East Brunswick NJ, Schuylkill Haven PA, and Lincoln DE.
Anne retired from the New Brunswick school system as a teacher's aide. Anne is predeceased by her parents William, Rose, and stepmother Margaret Hughes and brother, Thomas.
She is survived by her Husband, James, brother Campbell (Elizabeth), Sons Stephen (Donna) and Gordon (Karen) and four grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Delaware. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019