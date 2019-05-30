Services
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:45 AM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord RC Church
185 Applegarth Rd.
Monroe Twp., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Aselin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne L. Aselin


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne L. Aselin Obituary
Anne L. Aselin

Monroe Township - Anne L. (Giesler) Aselin, 92, passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Cranbury Center in Monroe Twp. She was born and raised in Elizabeth and lived there for most of her life before moving to Rossmoor, Monroe Twp. 12 years ago. She graduated from Battin High School in Elizabeth and furthered her studies at Berkeley College. Anne was employed by Elmora Savings for over 45 years. Elmora Savings was founded by her father and would later become known as Spencer Savings. She was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth and a member of the Emerald Society in Rossmoor.

Anne was pre deceased by her sister, Jeanne Moran (2012).

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Shackley and her husband Arthur of South River, two grandchildren: Lisa A. Shackley and John A. Shackley, her cousin, Judith Esch of Nazareth, PA and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6pm on Thursday May 30, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. Funeral services will begin at 8:45am on Friday May 31, 2019 from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 9:30am on Friday at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church - 185 Applegarth Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 followed by interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery - Newark.

In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Auxiliary of Trinitas RMC - Attn: Membership Chair, Auxiliary of Trinitas RMC, PO Box 259, Elizabeth, NJ 07207-0259.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now