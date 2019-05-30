|
|
Anne L. Aselin
Monroe Township - Anne L. (Giesler) Aselin, 92, passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Cranbury Center in Monroe Twp. She was born and raised in Elizabeth and lived there for most of her life before moving to Rossmoor, Monroe Twp. 12 years ago. She graduated from Battin High School in Elizabeth and furthered her studies at Berkeley College. Anne was employed by Elmora Savings for over 45 years. Elmora Savings was founded by her father and would later become known as Spencer Savings. She was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth and a member of the Emerald Society in Rossmoor.
Anne was pre deceased by her sister, Jeanne Moran (2012).
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Shackley and her husband Arthur of South River, two grandchildren: Lisa A. Shackley and John A. Shackley, her cousin, Judith Esch of Nazareth, PA and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be 3-6pm on Thursday May 30, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. Funeral services will begin at 8:45am on Friday May 31, 2019 from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 9:30am on Friday at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church - 185 Applegarth Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 followed by interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery - Newark.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Auxiliary of Trinitas RMC - Attn: Membership Chair, Auxiliary of Trinitas RMC, PO Box 259, Elizabeth, NJ 07207-0259.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 30, 2019