Anne M. Gregus
Old Bridge - Anne M. Gregus, 92 of Old Bridge passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. She was born and raised in Perth Amboy. Anne was a Supervisor at Midland Glass in Cliffwood.
Anne is pre deceased by her husband; Paul, parents Jacob and Anne Pacansky and her siblings; John, Mike, frank, George, Joseph Pacansky, Mary Bartfai, Margret Lauro and sister in law, Mary Bosze. She is survived by her loving sons; Kenneth and Rick both of Old Bridge. Anne also leaves behind her adored grand children; Riccilynn Gregus of Florida, Jessica Gregus of Old Bridge, cherished great grandchildren; Elizabeth and Faith Gregus and siblings; Helen Slavicek of Spotswood, Doris Berardi of Florida, Irene mendez of Toms River, Eleonor Florian of Edison, Andy Pacansky of Spots Wood, Jake Pacansky of California and sister in law, Theresa Dobrowlski of Colts Neck. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 9am at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport. A mass will be offered Tuesday, 10am at St. Lawrence RC Church, Laurence Harbor. Her cremation will be private. For directions or to offer a condolence to the family please visit dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 10, 2019