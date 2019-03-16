|
Anne Manziano
Monroe Township - Anne Manziano, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home.
Born and raised in Vienna, Austria, Anne came to the United States in 1940, residing first in Jersey City, then Old Bridge and South River before settling in Monroe Twp. 3 years ago. Anne and her late brother Samuel were Holocaust survivors, losing many members of their family. After marrying, Anne was a homemaker raising her two sons. For several years after they were grown, she worked part time as a lunch aide at Miller School in Old Bridge and for NatPak of East Brunswick. She was an avid shopper and she enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City with her late husband. Most of all, Anne loved spending time with her family and dear friends.
Predeceased by her brother Samuel Buchsbaum, her son Lawrence in 2018 and, her husband of 69 years, Clarence in January 2019, she is survived by her son, John of Monroe Twp.; her daughter-in-law Suzanne of Hillsborough; her grandchildren Lisa Venis and Nicole Vorst, and; her great-grandchildren Carson and Grace Venis.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17th from 10:30 until 11:45 which will be the start of our funeral services. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick.
The family has requested that no flowers be sent, rather, they ask that donations honoring Anne's memory to be made to www.hias.org. HIAS is an organization that helps to resettle refugees and their mission was very special to Anne.
Shiva will be observed at the Manziano residence on Sunday and Monday from 2:00 to 9:00 PM. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019