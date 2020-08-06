Anne Marian Sonberg Abrams Glatt
Highland Park - Anne Marian Sonberg Abrams Glatt was born June 12, 1927 in Poland. Her family, which included her mother Rifka, her father Avraham and older brother Teddy, moved to Montreal, Canada, in 1930, following her Uncle Joseph Sonberg. In Canada, the Sonberg family grew to include her sister Sally.
Anne met Jack Abrams on a ski slope in Montreal. They were married in 1948. They lived in New Jersey and Jamestown, New York, before returning to central New Jersey in 1964. They had three daughters: Sharon, Phyllis and Barbara,
At the age of 37, Anne found herself a divorced woman with three young daughters. Needing to find a place for Hebrew school, and a job, she happened upon the Highland Park Temple, where she became the bookkeeper. She also served as interim executive director. Anne worked at the Temple for 48 years.
She reconnected with Moishe (Morris) Glatt, a first cousin, in the early 1980's. They were married in 1986. Moishe was the love of her life even after he passed away in 2003. Anne continued to work at the Highland Park Temple until her retirement, at age 84, in 2011. The Highland Park Temple honored Anne with its Chaver Award in 2001.
In retirement, Anne discovered a new life through the Highland Park Senior Center, where she attended bi-weekly exercise and yoga classes. She was chosen "Prom Queen" in 2017 at the Center's Senior Prom. Anne started a Yiddish club, joined a book club, played canasta, bridge and learned mah jongg. She continued to stay involved with the Highland Park Temple, and became a fixture in the back row of the sanctuary every Shabbat morning.
Anne passed away on July 30, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by her three daughters Sharon Hurwich, Phyllis Abrams (Steven Littman), and Barbara (Dr. Jerry) Weinberg; six grandchildren Zachary (Rebecca) Weinberg, Dr. Andrew Hurwich, Dr. Max (Jessica) Weinberg, Stanley (Anna) Weinberg, Jared Hurwich and Natalie (Max) Dolitsky; and six great-grandchildren: Leo, Sophie and Ayla Weinberg (Zachary/Rebecca) Ella and Nathan Weinberg (Max/Jess), and Ayden Weinberg (Stanley/Anna).
A treasured member of the Highland Park community, she will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Highland Park Temple, the Highland Park Senior Center, or a charity of your choice
Funeral Services were under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chape,New Brunswick, NJ.