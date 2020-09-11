Anne Marie McHugh Mederer, M.Ed



Fanwood - Anne M. McHugh Mederer, M.Ed, 94, died at home on September 5, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long illness. A 63- year resident of Fanwood, Anne Mederer was known for her advocacy for children, inclusion, equality, and education.



Anne Mederer was born and raised in East Orange, NJ, one of eight children of Francis X. and Veronica McHugh. She graduated from Seton Hall University and married in 1949. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, she is survived by her 7 children, George Mederer III, Marianne Evans, Helen Mederer, Jane Pendergrass, Anne Sobel, Elaine Mederer and Doris Mederer, and their spouses. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, her sister Margaret Kain of New York City, many nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Anne was the cornerstone of a large, extended family, and was greatly loved and admired. She will be deeply missed.



In addition to raising her family, Anne Mederer ("Mrs. Mederer") taught kindergarten in the Plainfield School system for 25 years. During her working years, she attended graduate school in the evenings and weekends, achieving an M.Ed. There are few people who understand children like she did. In both her personal and professional life, she was surrounded and loved by children, and valued education.



Her home was the center of every birthday and holiday celebration with many chairs around the table and many cooks in the kitchen. She had two green thumbs and always loved a fresh vase of flowers in the front hallway. She was adept at transforming the barest of raw materials into utility, beauty, or nourishment through her creativity.



An early adopter of recycling, she ensured that every empty paper towel roll or round oatmeal box was transformed into a child's arts and crafts masterpiece, and every bit of food was used rather than thrown away.



Anne Mederer was a long time benefactor of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, New Jersey's largest anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization. If you wish to donate in her honor, contributions can be made to Community Food Bank of New Jersey, 31 Evans Terminal, Hillside, NJ 07205.



The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Marita Ecot, who provided loving and conscientious care to Anne during her final years.



A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by Memorial Funeral Home in Fanwood.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store