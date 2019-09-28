Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace RC Church
Fords, NJ
Anne McAna


1930 - 2019
Edison - Anne McAna, 89, of Edison, passed peacefully at home on September 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and had resided in Edison for 28 years. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Brooklyn, Class of 1949. Anne was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace and a member of the Columbiettes, and Catholic Daughters.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis, in 2003 and her sister, Rose Teresa McCormack.

She is survived by her two daughters, Annmarie McAna of Edison and Mary McAna of Metuchen; her two sons, James McAna, his wife, Lee, of Staten Island and John, his wife, Margaret, of Philadelphia; and her three grandchildren: Christopher, Meredith and Catherine.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anne's memory may be made to the JFK Adult Medical Day Program.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019
