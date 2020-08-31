Anne Nicoletta Previte (nee Ruotolo)



Edison, - Anne Nicoletta Previte (nee Ruotolo), 87, of Edison, passed away on August 29, 2020, at home. She was born in Highland Park and lived most of her life in Edison. Anne worked for the State of New Jersey's Department of Labor in the Unemployment Division for 35 years.



The family was precious to her. She relished celebrating holidays and birthdays, cooking and baking for her loved ones. She was gifted at crocheting, enjoyed going to the casino on occasion and babysitting her grand and great-grandchildren.



Ann was predeceased by her husband Frank Jr. in 2015. She is survived by her son; Frank Previte, III of Union; and two daughters, Kathy Porutski (husband Ray) of Atco and Diane Carlucci of North Brunswick. She also leaves a sister, Dolores Kenouch; four grandchildren: Anthony Previte, Kory (wife Aimee) and Peter Simon, and Charlene Carlucci; and three great-grandchildren: Kristofer and Jozef Simon, and Shawn Vernburg.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 AM-12 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.









