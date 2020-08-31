1/
Anne Nicoletta (Ruotolo) Previte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Nicoletta Previte (nee Ruotolo)

Edison, - Anne Nicoletta Previte (nee Ruotolo), 87, of Edison, passed away on August 29, 2020, at home. She was born in Highland Park and lived most of her life in Edison. Anne worked for the State of New Jersey's Department of Labor in the Unemployment Division for 35 years.

The family was precious to her. She relished celebrating holidays and birthdays, cooking and baking for her loved ones. She was gifted at crocheting, enjoyed going to the casino on occasion and babysitting her grand and great-grandchildren.

Ann was predeceased by her husband Frank Jr. in 2015. She is survived by her son; Frank Previte, III of Union; and two daughters, Kathy Porutski (husband Ray) of Atco and Diane Carlucci of North Brunswick. She also leaves a sister, Dolores Kenouch; four grandchildren: Anthony Previte, Kory (wife Aimee) and Peter Simon, and Charlene Carlucci; and three great-grandchildren: Kristofer and Jozef Simon, and Shawn Vernburg.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 AM-12 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved